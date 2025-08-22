Experienced, competent leadership needed to protect Guyana’s sovereignty – President Ali

With only 10 days remaining until the 2025 elections are held, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali is reminding citizens that Guyana’s security and the global respect earned over the last five years cannot be left to chance.

Speaking confidently at a grand public meeting in Novar, Mahaicony, on Thursday evening, the president emphasised to citizens the critical importance of having a strong and competent government in place to safeguard Guyana’s sovereignty.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali while addressing a large gathering at Novar in Mahaicony, Region Five

The stakes are very high, and so President Ali stressed that a government with credibility, experience and a proven record of delivery is needed to defend Guyana’s borders and keep its people safe.

“Who is going to defend this country? Who is going to ensure that we keep Guyana for us, that we protect the sovereignty of this country? Who is going to do it?” he questioned.

To support his argument, the president pointed to the unprecedented level of global support Guyana is now enjoying.

In just five years under President Ali’s leadership, the country has secured the backing of the Commonwealth, the Organisation of American States (OAS), and CARICOM.

Guyana also secured support from global leaders, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and Colombia, as well as strong partnerships across the Middle East.

“This came with respect,” he declared to a roaring crowd. “That cannot come about by walking the halls of the international community and saying, ‘Soon, shortly, I’ll come back.’ Right now, you have to be capable.”

According to the head of state, the government that leads Guyana must inspire confidence internationally and demonstrate competence and trustworthiness to its citizens.

“The government you elect must have a track record. They must have a history of delivery. You must be able to trust that government. They must demonstrate competence,” he said.