Extensive desilting works begin across Georgetown to strengthen flood prevention efforts

Extensive desilting works have begun along several key drainage channels in Georgetown as the government undertakes efforts to reinforce the capital city’s flood prevention infrastructure.

The operation, led by the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) under the Ministry of Agriculture, commenced at the Commerce Street outfall channel and Avenue of the Republic.

Ongoing desilting works in Georgetown

According to a publication by the ministry, the intervention aims to improve the rate at which water is discharged from the city, particularly during heavy rainfall and high tides.

The work will clear the channels by removing silt that has blocked water flow.

The buildup has been a major contributor to localised flooding in both commercial and residential areas.

In the coming weeks, similar activities will be extended to other outfall channels across the capital. These include Cowan Street, Church Street, Princess Street, Sussex Street, La Penitence, South Ruimveldt, North Ruimveldt and Rome.

NDIA teams are also excavating beneath the bridge along the South Road drainage channel. The ministry stated that clearing this bottleneck will enable water to move more freely toward the sluice, improving the overall efficiency of the drainage system in one of the city’s busiest corridors.

These works form part of a wider programme to strengthen Georgetown’s ability to cope with heavy rainfall.

This initiative aligns with President Ali’s clean city initiative, a comprehensive Georgetown Restoration Plan also known as the ‘city rescue or city revival plan’. It aims to restore Georgetown to its historic status as the ‘Garden City of the Caribbean’ through nationwide cleanup exercises, infrastructure development, and behavioural change campaigns.