False claim regarding GDF involvement in presiding officer roles – all Polling Day staff appointed

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) categorically rejects recent media reports suggesting that the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) may be called upon to serve in the capacity of Presiding Officers for the upcoming General and Regional Elections on 1st September 2025.

This claim is entirely false and has no basis in law, policy, or practice. Accordingly, GECOM wishes to clarify the following: –

Presiding Officers are civilian functionaries appointed through a public recruitment process. Each officer undergoes mandatory training in line with the Representation of the People Act and established GECOM protocols.

There is no provision in the electoral framework, either legislatively or operationally, that allows for military personnel, including members of the GDF, to serve as Presiding Officers or to carry out polling day responsibilities on behalf of GECOM.

While some individuals have declined offers to serve in the capacity of Presiding Officers, this did not and does not translate in those persons declining appointment altogether. Simply put, those persons were placed in lower positions within which they feel comfortable to serve. Moreover, GECOM has been proactively managing its recruitment programme and remains on track to ensure all required positions are filled by trained and vetted civilians.

Any suggestion that military personnel would be deployed in electoral roles is not only inaccurate, but also misleading and irresponsible, especially at a time when public confidence and calm are critical.

GECOM encourages all media houses and public commentators to verify information with the Commission before publishing or amplifying claims that may cause confusion or alarm. The Commission remains committed to ensuring a credible, peaceful, and lawfully administered election on 1 September 2025.