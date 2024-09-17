Families achieving new heights, embracing new opportunities through BIT

The Board of Industrial Training (BIT) extends its impact beyond individual achievements, significantly enhancing the livelihoods of families by strengthening bonds and fostering cooperation.

A batch of 59 residents from Region Three graduated from various courses that are being offered through BIT. Among them on Tuesday were two parents and their children, whose lives are on the brink of transformation.

Jermaine Lewis’s daughter, Desha Lewis receiving her certificate from the Board of Industrial Training (BIT)

Jermaine Lewis graced the stage with his son and daughter who also graduated with him from the welding course. The senior Lewis noted that the course is a stepping stone to spur the family business.

He spoke with the Department of Public Information (DPI) at the graduation ceremony held at the Riverside Hall, Bagotville, West Bank Demerara.

“While going to the course we gained a lot of new experiences and although we faced different challenges every day, we still managed to get through them,” the father expressed.

Lewis is extremely proud to have his children close to him and is happy that they are willing to learn a trade that he has been doing almost his whole life.

“I feel very proud about getting them into the same job with me because they would eventually be taking over the business at any time. I must say that my wife has also played a crucial part in this success,” Lewis told DPI.

Additionally, his son, Daniel Lewis pointed out that he has been involved in welding at a very young age.

The junior Lewis said that he is happy to be completing the course with his father and sister at his side.

Chief Executive Officer of BIT, Richard Maughn encouraging the beneficiaries during the graduation ceremony

“I feel nice that I end up graduating with my parent because everything that my dad teaches me, I have to take it in because it is for the benefit of my future. I remember when I used to come home from school and go straight into the workshop,” the young man reflected.

Another parent, Shaunel Scotland, and her son Michael Bacchus also shared the stage but received certificates.

However, the duo is positive that the advanced skills that they have since learned will create a successful path for their family.

Scotland is a beneficiary of the Information Technology Course which will greatly apply to her life since she is currently undergoing online classes.

“I am doing a programme through GOAL and most of the classes are online. We have things to do through Microsoft Word and PowerPoint and so on, so this will have a great impact on my work,” the mother said.

Shaunel Scotland and her son, Michael Bacchus proudly holding their certificates

Meanwhile, her son is a beneficiary of the Electrical Installation course. He is currently employed within the oil and gas sector.

“Currently, I am employed in the oil and gas sector as an electrician so this course gives me better accreditation in that field and it opens my knowledge more to better serve in that area as well,” young Bacchus told DPI.

The mother and son noted that they will continue to strive to better their lives.

While speaking at the graduation, Chief Executive Officer of BIT, Richard Maughn charged the beneficiaries to continue climbing the ladder of success and encouraged them to take part in other skillsets as BIT is free.

“So far for the year and with the investment of the government into the BIT we have impacted the lives of 1,128 individuals. That would be from 2020 to date in Region Three,” the CEO told the graduates.

Almost all of the persons who graduated have already sought employment in the various fields that they have been trained in.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

