Farmers to benefit from improved markets, exports as regional food hub nearing completion

With the Regional Food Hub at Yarrowkabra along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway nearing completion, farmers will soon benefit from improved market access and expanded export opportunities.

The facility will support the aggregation, processing, packaging and export of agricultural produce, strengthening Guyana’s ability to supply food to markets across the Caribbean.

Work moves apace at the Regional Food Hub along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway

The project forms part of the regional initiative to reduce the Caribbean Community’s food import bill by 25 per cent. It will also strengthen food security across the region under the Caribbean Community food import reduction programme.

Construction of the hub commenced in 2023, with Phase I works valued at approximately $187 million as part of a wider US$14 million investment in the modern agricultural complex.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has previously noted that the food hub will play a strategic role in improving the efficiency of Guyana’s agricultural supply chains. It will position the country as a major food supplier within the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha said the hub represents a major investment in modern agricultural infrastructure that will expand opportunities for farmers and agro-processors.

In addition to strengthening the agriculture value chain, the facility is expected to create employment opportunities for Guyanese in areas such as food processing, packaging, storage management, logistics, quality control and distribution.

The government inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with US-based agribusiness firm Blumberg Grain on July 9, 2025. This will support the marketing, branding and export development of the regional food hub.

When completed, the hub will feature modern infrastructure to support cleaning, sorting, packaging, labelling and temperature-controlled storage of agricultural produce.

This will enable farmers to meet export standards while improving the competitiveness of Guyana’s agricultural products in regional markets.