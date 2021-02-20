Farming to be sustained in St. Anselm with revetment project

– to complement $10M COVID-19 investment grant

Residents of St. Anselm in the Mabaruma sub-region can expect an improvement in their living standards as Government plans to start a river revetment project to protect the community’s farming economy.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall made this pledge during a community engagement with St. Anselm residents on Friday.

L-R] Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall and Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal

“The RDC [Regional Democratic Council] will begin the impoldering in a few weeks so that the people in this community can have some respite from the conditions that affect them as a result of the challenges of the river,” he said.

The Minister said the works will facilitate increased crop production, thereby leading to a sustainable village economy.

There is an existing revetment in the community, but it has not been able to prevent the farms from becoming inundated from the Aruka River.

Minister Dharamlall also reminded the residents that the President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led Administration remains focused on uplifting vulnerable communities like theirs.

A section of residents at the ministerial engagement in St. Anselm

Initiatives like the COVID-19 village grant for investment and the household cash grant were touted as significant contributions to all citizens affected by the pandemic.

Concerning the village grant, Minister Dharamlall said the $10 million handed over is to mitigate the harsh economic constraints imposed by the pandemic, and to support income-generating projects.

The Minister said the PPP/C Government would continue to work to ensure the lives of all Guyanese are improved.

“When the poor people get help then naturally, the resources across the country will be spread and naturally it is not a few who will get rich,” he said.

Minister Dharamlall was accompanied by the geographic parliamentary representative for Region One, Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal, who also underscored the Government’s vision to cultivate job growth for the community.

Minister Croal said: “You will see programmes and policies being implemented in your village that is geared towards betterment for you as a people and for you to be gainfully employed.”

Existing revetments in St. Anselm

Some of the issues discussed at the meeting focused on job opportunities and governance through the Community Development Council. Both Ministers will be engaging other communities from the Mabaruma and Matarkai sub-regions during the weekend.