FerryPass to be launched for Leguan, Wakenaam passengers

On Monday, January 23 the Ministry of Public Works through the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD), in collaboration with Mobile Money Guyana (MMG+), will be launching its online ferry booking service (FerryPass) to now include the islands of Leguan and Wakenaam.

The online booking service will allow passengers travelling and/or transporting vehicles from the Essequibo Islands to Parika, and vice versa, to secure a spot on the ferry at a time that best suits their travelling schedule; this can be done from any location using an electronic device.

When the service was first introduced in 2022, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill said that as government forges ahead with improving the ferry service for the travelling public, it is always focused on improving the lives of Guyanese.

“Whenever we do something that will improve the lives of people, we are achieving what we set out to do,” the minister said.

Moreover, Chairperson of the T&HD Rosalinda Rasul, in a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), shared that the introduction of the service has significantly reduced the travelling time for the public, and that this information is from real time booking data.

Furthermore, passengers wanting to use the booking service can login using their devices at www.ferrypass.gy/search.

The user-friendly page will then give the details of all the available trips, which include departure times, the number of seats available – with the choice of paying online using the MMG+ service.

Passengers, who do not have access to MMG+ can still secure their spaces and will receive a reference number, which is then used to pay for the ferry before boarding.

This two-tier payment option prevents duplication and keeps the reservation until the passenger completes the transaction.

The ferrypass platform was designed by a local Guyanese company, that is attuned to the requirements of the travelling Guyanese public.

By introducing this new and innovative method of travel, T&HD aims to eliminate issues that are faced by citizens using the ferry service, while improving the experience.

