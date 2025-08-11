Final concrete slab for new Demerara River Bridge to be installed August 25

The final slab of concrete to connect the new US$262 million Demerara River Bridge from East to West is slated to be installed on August 25.

This was confirmed by Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, who was examining the highly anticipated infrastructure last Thursday.

Within that time, the last eight girders will also be installed.

He disclosed that this can be expected to be completed between August 15 and 17.

A section of the New Demerara Bridge Crossing, undergoing road works

Also, efforts are ongoing to run the final testing of the cables on the bridge.

“We have committed that this bridge will be completed by the end of August. Despite the weather, despite the challenges, the contractor and the project team are working on delivering this commitment,” the public works minister said reassuringly.

He rejected claims that the new bridge is unable to bear heavy loads. The minister said that people should not be worried.

The minister explained that “the weight of one of the girders that travels along this bridge to be placed is 160 tonnes… the weight of one of the cranes that are operating there is about 470 tonnes.”

In comparison, the average weight of a truck fully loaded is approximately 40 tonnes.

Appealing to critics to stop undermining public confidence, Minister Edghill said that every section of the bridge is tested to ensure compliance with international standards.

“So, people who have problems about whether the bridge is going to collapse and if the bridge can carry the weight, please don’t scare people. As a country, we can do things well. We have been doing things well,” Minister Edghill emphasised.

The new bridge will have a lifespan of 100 years and offer toll-free access. It will operate around the clock and accommodate vehicles of all sizes and weights, with a maximum speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour.

Its design will also feature the Cacique Crown of Honour (CCH), the country’s second-highest national award.

More than 50,000 daily commuters are expected to benefit from the new bridge, resulting in an estimated $3.5 billion in annual savings.

“Every Guyanese should be proud that we have been able to achieve this in such a short space of time,” he stated.

The bridge is a landmark development in Guyana’s ongoing journey toward modernisation, providing safe, efficient, and sustainable connectivity for generations to come.