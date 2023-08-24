Finance Minister lauds LG Electronics for opening store in Guyana

Guyanese can now enjoy access to a diversified range of electronics as Korean international technology brand, LG Electronics has opened a flagship store in Guyana.

This was made possible through its partnership with the authorised distributor of LG Electronics in Guyana, Wahab Imports Inc.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh said that relationships of this kind are important in the continuous development of the country.

He made the statement during the opening ceremony for the store, held at its Water Street location on Wednesday

“We, the government, see the forging of such partnerships as significant parts of a bigger whole. And that bigger whole is the comprehensive transformation of Guyana, of which you hear our President and members of our cabinet… speaking so frequently about,” he expressed.

President Eom hands over a congratulatory certificate to Wahab Imports Inc.

The minister noted that it is important for Guyanese to be able, with the best international standards and institutions, to experience a modern Guyana.

“When we speak of the modernisation and transformation of Guyana, we don’t view that modernisation and transformation only in terms of physical and visible things. We don’t think of the transformation of Guyana as big, new roads and highways, new ports, airports, and hotels, but we consider a modern Guyana also from other dimensions and aspects of the citizen experience,” he stressed.

The LG Electronics store on Water Street

Minister Singh reiterated that it is equally critical to be able to transform Guyana.

“We can’t speak of a modern Guyana… and our citizens still interact with institutions that are operating like they are 40 or 50 years old… We have an obligation to transform these institutions and bring them into the modern world,” Dr Singh highlighted.

Therefore, he noted, a vast amount of work is being done to modernise public sector institutions so that citizens feel as though they are part of a modernised world.

Chief Financial Officer of Wahab Imports Inc, Dr Aliesha Wahab

Chief Financial Officer of Wahab Imports Inc., Dr Aliesha Wahab, told the gathering that the company has “…put a lot of work into this project for several months, and I’m really excited to share it with you all.”

She thanked stakeholders, the LG team, and the customers for their support, expressing excitement to bring LG’s products to Guyana, and her hope that Guyanese enjoy the full benefits of the store.

President of LG Electronics Central America and the Caribbean, Ecuador and Venezuela, Luis Eom

Meanwhile, President of LG Electronics Central America and the Caribbean, Ecuador and Venezuela, Luis Eom, expressed his joy that the brand has been able to make a significant contribution to Guyana, and pledged, on behalf of the company, to provide support for the store so that it will be able to make large profits.

“LG will always support Guyana and be of great help in opening a new era. We promise you that you are going to have good products and services from LG from now on,” he expressed.

Eom also handed over a congratulatory certificate to Wahab Imports Inc., which was received by Dr Wahab.

