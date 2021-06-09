Finance Minister warns Guyanese against being ‘consumed by negativity’

-during unveiling of life-size bust of Dr. Yesu Persaud

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Hon. Dr. Ashni Singh on Wednesday urged Guyanese to avoid becoming consumed by negativity and unwarranted criticism.

The Minister made this appeal while delivering remarks at a ceremony for the unveiling of a life-size bust of renowned businessman, philanthropist and founding chairman of the Institute of Private Enterprise and Development (IPED), Dr. Yesu Persaud.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh

He said Dr. Persaud has been leading a life of positivity, which should be emulated.

“We live in an age of great negativity. It’s very easy to criticise… and in today’s world, the default position is to be negative and critical,” he said.

The Minister believes that this age of negativity is caused primarily by social media, which provides a veil of anonymity that emboldens critics.

Dr. Singh stressed that constructive criticism is good, and a healthy component of democratic cultures.

Renowned businessman and philanthropist, Dr. Yesu Persaud

“But I also feel that it’s important as a society that we do not get consumed by negativity, and that we are not hesitant or shy about being positive.”

He said there are many positive things that persons can embrace. In this regard, the Minister pointed to the life and work of Dr. Persaud.

“His life was exemplified, not lamenting what can’t be done or why things can’t be done or what is negative, but instead, identifying opportunities that can be built upon, and things that can be created in a positive way. Everything that we’ve achieved has exemplified that.”

Bust of Dr. Yesu Persaud in the IPED foyer

Citing one of Tradewinds hits “Where are your heroes?” the Finance Minister said Dr. Persaud is both a Guyanese and Caribbean hero. He said Guyanese should not be afraid to applaud Dr. Persaud’s remarkable contributions to Guyana.

Indian High Commissioner, K. J. Srinivasa, IPED board members and immediate past Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ramesh Persaud and Major General (ret’d) Joseph ‘Joe’ Singh also attended the function.