First 81 Land Titles Issued to Tract CHPA, Reg. 9 Allottees

Eighty-one (81) allottees of Tract CHPA, Lethem, Region Nine, commonly known as Poke Bridge received their Certificates of Title on Friday.

This represents the first set of allottees in the area who have received their ownership documents and follows a title processing exercise held last week. The titles were presented by the Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal and Regional Chairman, Mr. Brian Allicock at the Regional Housing Office.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal (left) presents a Certificate of Title to one of the beneficiaries

Director of Projects at the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Mr. Omar Narine and Head of CHPA’s Conveyance Unit, Ms. Esther Stephen were also a part of the activity.

Minister Croal said that the documents are an important step in the homeownership process since it grants the beneficiaries legal possession of their property.

The Tract CHPA housing scheme has been allocated to close to (five hundred and eighty) 580 persons from August 2020 to date and over three hundred (300) persons have gained access to their lots as the infrastructure works progress. Minister Croal stated that over $1 billion is being invested by the government to develop the housing scheme.

“That means developing the drainage, developing the road network, culverts, catering for water to put the pipe systems in place, etc.,” explained Minister Croal. He also said that a new well will be drilled to service the scheme and electrical networks will be installed.

Regional Chairman, Mr. Brian Allicock (left) presents a Certificate of Title to one of the beneficiaries

Minister Croal further stated that investments in the region will continue under the President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led administration while outlining several housing initiatives in the region through the Housing Ministry and CHPA. The first forty-eight (48) houses under the Lethem Housing Support Programme are nearing completion, while the construction of another fifty-two (52) is expected to start soon. Some fifty-eight (58) vouchers have also been issued to Region Nine residents under the Steel and Cement Housing Subsidy. The region will also benefit from the Hinterland Housing Programme. The Minister said the region will receive spin-off benefits from these initiatives, such as job creation and expansion in a variety of sectors, including transportation.

These interventions were welcomed by the Regional Chairman, who stated that President Ali and his Cabinet have transformed the township of Lethem tremendously.

According to one of Friday’s beneficiaries, Mr. Christopher Sahibdeen, acquiring his Title will enable him to provide his young children with a better life.

“I’m thankful for having my Title here today. […] This is going to be something great for my two little boys- three years old and twelve months old- for having a home in Lethem, Rupununi, Region Nine,” said Mr. Sahibdeen.

Meanwhile, mother of one, Ms. Sholisa Simon remarked, “it would be nice for us so we would get our own house and I am happy we would live comfortable”.

Another recipient, Mr. Allan White lauded the work of the Ministry, as he stated he is now excited to move forward with the construction of his home.

