Five more families receive homes through Lethem Housing Support Programme

– 32 homes already completed, about 70 homes are at various phases of construction

The living conditions have significantly improved for five additional families from Lethem in Region Nine as they received the keys to their new homes at Culvert City, through the Lethem Housing Support programme.

The keys were presented on Thursday by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues.

Recipients, Regional Chairman Bryan Allicock and his wife cutting the ceremonial ribbon for their new home

Each housing unit spans an area of about 550 square feet and comprises two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, and sanitary facilities.

The recipients expressed appreciation for their new homes. This marks a new beginning for their families.

Recipient, Brenda Welcome said that the new home will provide a stable environment for her family, especially her three children.

Recipient, Brenda Welcome in front of her new home

She added, “I’m very happy about the new home. I can’t find words to say but deep down, I’m very grateful. We didn’t had this opportunity before…to have our own home. We used to live here and there.”

Recipients, Regional Chairman, Bryan Allicock and his wife, thanked the government for providing them with the opportunity to have their own home in the township, which will benefit his children and grandchildren.

“I feel blessed because we waited a lot a whole year to get this [home]. This here will make a great difference because they are going to school here. Everybody is happy,” Allicock said.

Minister Rodrigues hands over keys to a new home to recipient, Clare Ignacio

Another recipient, Clare Ignacio who is a single parent, is beyond proud to become a homeowner.

Clare added, “I didn’t expect to be handed over a home today. It is a very significant day for me. I’m very happy to be part of this housing programme.”

Recipient, Terrance LaRose and his family, no longer have to worry about living in a rented apartment, thanks to this initiative.

Recipient, Terrance LaRose at his new home

“…The burden and stress have eased now…I came out here because two of my kids are going to St Ignatius Secondary and for healthcare…I am encouraging young couples who don’t have a house to apply for a house too,” LaRose stated.

The initiative was conceptualised by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to provide affordable housing options to 600 Lethem residents.

Each home is being constructed at a cost of $3 million, of which $1 million is provided for the building cost by the ministry. The government partnered with local banks to offer loans to eligible landowners for the additional $2 million.

Meanwhile, Minister Rodrigues highlighted that the housing programme is progressing extremely well in the region aimed at ensuring landowners have the chance to become homeowners.

One of the homes that were handed on Thursday

“So far, we have completed 32 of these houses. People are very pleased about the quality of the homes. They are very happy to be homeowners now…” she noted.

Already, 23 homes have been handed over to the beneficiaries. The first 18 beneficiaries of this programme received their homes back in February.

Meanwhile, about 70 of these houses are under various phases of construction, she added.

She further explained that the initiative has helped to stimulate the local economy, providing employment and other economic opportunities for many households.

“The housing programme has been a driving force in creating employment. The construction sector has grown tremendously from the time we took office. The clay bricks are produced by the neighbouring villages. We also procure timber from the region. So, no materials that are used on these homes are imported into the region,” Minister Rodrigues said.

Regional Chairman Allicock and Senior Engineer with Responsibility for Housing in the Hinterland, Projects Department, Cy Rodrigues were also present at the handing over ceremony.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

