Foreign Affairs Minister condemns attack on GDF officers

Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Hilton Todd expressed his outrage to the ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to Guyana, Carlos Perez, over yesterday’s unprovoked attack of a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) patrol vessel.

Six members of the GDF were injured after heavily armed men on the Venezuelan side near the mouth of the Cuyuni River opened fire on their vessel. The GDF members were en route from Eteringbang to Makapa at the time of the attack. They returned fire and the assailants retreated.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Todd and Ambassador of Venezuela discussing the recent attack on GDF soldiers

During his conversation with Ambassador Perez, Minister Todd reminded him of Venezuela’s obligation under international law.

The minister of foreign affairs said that the government of Guyana holds Venezuela responsible for any harm inflicted on its nationals by persons acting from within its territory whether they are private entities or members of Venezuelan armed forces.

While investigations are ongoing, there is some indication that the perpetrators are members of a Venezuelan gang that operates with impunity on the border with Guyana.

Meanwhile, the GDF has mobilised troops to reinforce its presence in the area and to safeguard the territorial integrity of Guyana.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali released a statement that expressed his deep concern for the welfare of Guyana’s soldiers who were injured during the attack. The Commander-in-Chief spoke personally to the soldiers who were reported to be in stable condition. He assured them of their nation’s support and he commended them for their courage.

A medical evacuation team (MEDIVAC) extracted the injured GDF soldiers from the area to Georgetown where they received medical treatment.

This most recent attack from the Venezuelan side of Guyana’s border occurred on the 59th anniversary of the 1966 Geneva Agreement which provided the framework for the resolution of the controversy that arose out of Venezuela’s unilateral attempt to nullify the legality of the Arbitral Award of 1899.

In observance of this occasion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued a press release calling on Venezuela to denounce aggression and all remnants of colonialist tendencies and pursue a path of peace, respect for sovereignty and Guyana’s territorial integrity.

