Foreign labeled cooking oil on the local market

Staff Writer Staff WriterFebruary 1, 2022

The Government  Analyst-Food and Drug Department  wishes to alert the general public on the proliferation  of foreign labelled  cooking oil on om local  market branded Vila Velha and  Soya. These products  are suspected  to be illegally  imported  from Brazil  and are  labelled  wholly  in Portuguese which is in  contravention to the Food and Drugs Act and Regulations.

According to the Food and Drugs Regulation 18 part 15,  “The declarations required by paragraph (2) shall be made  in English  except  where a label is applied lo a package offered in a country the official language of which is not English  the declarations so required shall  appear in English  on any panel  except the bottom of the package.”

The Department along with members of the National  Food Safety and Control Committee have commenced  surveillance  and  enforcement  activities  against  these  and  other  non-conforming products. The public is hereby advised to inspect all products upon purchasing and only purchase products that are in compliance with the Laws of Guyana.

Consumers  please engage  the Environmental  Health Department  in your neighbourhood or the GA-FDD to report any  substandard  food seen  on the local market or offered for sale by vendors. The GA-FDD can be contacted on 222-8857(9) or visit our Facebook page at Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department.

