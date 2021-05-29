Foreign Minister during keynote address highlights importance of the Youth Advisory Council and the revitalization of the LCDS

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd today gave the keynote address during the virtual event hosted by Caribbean Youth Environment Network (CYEN) and the Secretariat of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), under the theme “Covid-19, Land and the Future of the Caribbean.”

Minister Todd spoke of the consequences of land degradation, compromising ecosystems and threatening biodiversity, food and water supply, which he added is increasingly exacerbated by the COVID-19.

In addition, Minister Todd stated that Guyana has exceeded its obligations under the UNCCD strategic plan and is currently implementing a Sustainable Land Development and Management (SLDM) which is self-funded at the National level.

The Foreign Minister also highlighted that Guyana has revitalised the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) with the aim of incentivising standing forests in an effort to reduce global carbon emissions.

Further, Minister Todd alluded to the importance of youth to help drive recovery efforts and sustainable solutions. Cognizant of this fact, the Government of Guyana has taken an inclusive approach, as demonstrated by His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali initiative to establish a Youth Advisory Council.

The Council will facilitate a forum for constant dialogue with youth on policymaking. For this year’s budget, the Government of Guyana has allocated a sum of sixty million Guyana dollars to operationalize the Council.

In closing, Minister Todd urged the young people in attendance to stay informed and to take advantage of available technology, to work together towards solutions for the future generations.