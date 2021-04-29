Foreign Minister meets with his counterpart from The State of Palestine

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd, today held virtual bilateral discussions with the Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, His Excellency Dr. Riad Malki, during which they discussed areas of mutual interest.

During the exchange, Minister Todd stated that Guyana stands in support of a two-state solution and reiterated Guyana’s position of peaceful resolution of disputes. He also alluded to Guyana’s own case with Venezuela, which is currently before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). In response, the Palestinian Minister expressed support for the legal proceedings before the ICJ.

The Ministers discussed their governments effort to address the impacts of COVID-19 at their respective national levels. Further, they identified areas such as health and agriculture in which Guyana and Palestine are positioned to have enhanced bilateral cooperation.

Minister Todd added that Guyana has lead responsibility for regional agricultural development at the CARICOM level and as such is interested in partnering with countries that possess expertise in the areas, to lend support.

The two Ministers committed to advance collaboration in areas of development for the benefit of the citizens of Guyana and Palestine.

Minister Todd was accompanied by Ambassador Michael E. Brotherson, Director of Bilateral Department and Ambassador George Talbot, Director of Department of the Americas, Ministry of Foreign Affairs while Minister Malki was accompanied by Palestine’s Non-Resident Ambassador to Guyana, Ms. Linda Sobeh.