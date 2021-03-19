Foreign Minister participates in Tenth UK-Caribbean Forum

On Thursday, March 18, 2021, the Honourable Hugh Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the Tenth UK-Caribbean Forum.

Minister Todd in his remarks, highlighted that resilience-building should be at the core of international support. The Foreign Minister further underscored the need for exceptional measures to restore debt sustainability and address urgent financing gaps. Minister Todd also referenced the need for vaccines, which he said are an immediate and fundamental step to enable early achievement of herd immunity, which will curb the pandemic, protect citizens and allow for the full reopening of economies. Moreover, the Honourable Minister highlighted the key role of structural transformation and access to financing in building resilience over the medium to long term.

The UK-Caribbean Forum is a biennial event, which provides a platform for exchange between Foreign Ministers on bilateral, regional, and global issues. This year’s event focused specifically on climate change, economic resilience, disaster management concerning small island developing states (SIDS), COVID-19 recovery, and immigration, among other areas.