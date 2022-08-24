Foreign Secretary addresses GDF retreat

Foreign Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Robert Persaud recently facilitated discussions with officers of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) on a number of issues engaging the ministry’s attention and the implications for national security.

The foreign secretary also delivered a comprehensive presentation titled, ‘Globalisation and Strategic Alliances in the contemporary and challenging environment.’

He was part of a three-day retreat of the Central Management Committee (CMC) of the Force where matters related to its advancement were discussed.

The retreat was held at the Jaigobin Hotel, Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast.

Chief-of-Staff Brigadier Godfrey Bess delivered opening remarks and encouraged the officers to take advantage of the opportunity to present their proposals in relation to the various issues confronting the GDF.

The Officers also made presentations on their specific areas of responsibility.

Tags: DPI | Department of Public Information, Government, Guyana, 2022, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Guyana Defence Force, GDF.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

