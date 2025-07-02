Former Colombian president commends Guyana’s environmental efforts  

– Says a dollar invested in Guyana is a greener dollar

Given Guyana’s success in balancing transformative development with world-class efforts to protect its plants and animals, former Colombian President Iván Duque believes the country sets a model for other nations to follow.

During a recent interview on United for Biodiversity: The Alliance Podcast, Duque stated that “a dollar invested in Guyana is a greener dollar,” given the country’s extensive preservation of its biodiverse spaces.

Former Colombian President Ivan Duque during the United for Biodiversity: The Alliance Podcast

While oil production began in 2019, Duque said Guyana has made multiple efforts to remain focused on preserving the environment. He underscored Guyana’s efforts in environmental protection and carbon neutrality through landmark initiatives such as the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

The former president commended Guyana for its early implementation of the LCDS initiative, a framework that began in 2009, and for paving the way for world-renowned success in maintaining over 95 per cent of its tropical forest.

He emphasised that Guyana’s ability to sink carbon, alongside its oil reserves, gives it an “extraordinary comparative advantage.”

“We have to see the potential of a country like Guyana,” he noted. “Even if you were to put a weight of value on the carbon-sinking potential of Guyana, it is almost close to the value of all the oil reserves.”

He further highlighted that Guyana’s Gross Biodiversity Product (GBP) is huge because of its low deforestation, adding that it deserves to be valued.

The former president also noted that President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, whom he described as “a brother and a friend,” is admired worldwide because he is firm on his environmental responsibilities during a time when many countries seem to be abandoning theirs.

An aerial view of Guyana’s rich biodiversity

Duque said Guyana is outstanding in this regard and is well-positioned to begin the conversation on securing financing for biodiversity efforts, through carbon credits or even exploring biodiversity bonds.

The former president expressed confidence that the upcoming Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit, billed for July 23-25, 2025, in Guyana, will provide fertile ground for these important discussions.