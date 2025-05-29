Former Colombian President hails President Ali as visionary leader

credits him for placing Guyana firmly on the global stage

Former President of Colombia, Iván Duque has strongly endorsed President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s leadership, describing him as a “new generation of leadership” committed to positioning the country at the center of global attention.

He made these remarks during the inauguration of a Colombian industrial investment, the DROMINC Asphalt Plant situated along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway on Wednesday evening.

Colombia’s Former President, Ivan Duque

Duque, who served as Colombia’s head of state from 2018 to 2022, lauded President Ali’s balanced development strategy, which pairs strong economic growth with environmental responsibility and long-term planning.

“When I met President Ali, I understood that he not only represented a new generation of leadership for this country, but represented a person whose personal commitment is to put Guyana in the eyes of the whole planet,” Duque said.

He informed the audience present that President Ali’s administration has attracted an unprecedented number of global leaders to Guyana, not for ceremonial visits, but to forge real partnerships.

“We have never seen so many heads of state from different parts of the world come to Guyana as we have seen during President Ali’s term. And it’s not just having heads of state visiting and giving powerful speeches. It’s bringing investment. It’s bringing also long-term engagement for trade, for energy, for food supplies,” Duque detailed.

According to Duque, Guyana under President Ali has emerged as a critical pillar for regional energy security, food security, and intra-Caribbean trade. This success is rooted in a bold and responsible approach to governance, he said.

“Guyana doesn’t do the easy way,” Duque noted, contrasting Guyana’s oil and gas management with other countries.

He said too that, “Guyana has managed all this boom with fiscal prudence, with fiscal responsibility, and investing in the future.”

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Colombia’s Former President, Ivan Duque at the inauguration ceremony of the DROMINC Asphalt Plant

He also praised Ali’s strategic investments in infrastructure, which he described as tools that not only connect the country but also empower its citizens to transform their lives through innovation

“Infrastructure is the best way to shorten distances and allow the citizens to use their best of their ability and innovation to transform their daily reality,” Duque remarked.

The former Colombian President highlighted how Guyana’s low-carbon development model is being recognised globally and is turning its natural capital into an economic advantage.

“Green is the new oil,” he said, stressing Guyana’s leadership in biodiversity and carbon sink potential. The carbon sinking opportunities of Guyana can be as big, at a very fair pricing level of carbon, as all the oil reserves the country has. And that is just fascinating,” according to the former president.

Duque commended the spirit of the Guyanese people and the resilience they have demonstrated throughout their history. This trait, he believes, is mirrored in the leadership of President Ali.

He is quoted as saying, “This country has experienced multiple adversities through its history. But its temperance and the capability of changing adversity into an opportunity… has allowed the Guyanese people to always open their arms with a big smile, with humbleness, but a great determination and character, to win hearts and minds around the globe.”

He then offered congratulations to President Ali and his team for creating the conditions that welcome foreign investment and for leading a country that is progressively becoming a model for sustainable, inclusive development.

