Frequent clean-up campaigns leading to a reduction in dumping sites

Many of the popular locations that were considered ‘hot spots’ for heaps of garbage have been reduced in the country, especially in the capital city of Georgetown.

This is a result of the frequent National Clean-up Exercises that were formed and continue to be led by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and Commissioner of Police (ag) inspecting and participating in the National Clean-up Exercise

On Saturday the 10th clean-up exercise was held in the country which saw members of the Cabinet, the private sector, and joint forces among other government workers collaborating to execute yet another successful campaign.

Joining the efforts along Mandela Avenue, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill revealed that the government employs small contractors to clean main access roads, drains, and weed parapets two to three times a month to ensure effective water flow and a clean environment.

The minister also called on all Guyanese to embrace collective responsibility for environmental cleanliness.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and a soldier working together to ensure the country remains clean

“I would like to make this appeal to all Guyanese. Parents teach your children right, business people provide containers and receptacles for your patrons when they are finished entertaining themselves, they can dump their debris,” the minister urged.

While at the Kingston Seawall, the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar stressed the effectiveness of the exercise, noting that aids in the control of garbage within the country.

“We are seeing that the place is getting cleaner. Some of the previous sites that were known as illegal dumping sites are not being seen anymore because once we clean them folks are trying their best to keep it that way. For example, at Hill Street, we haven’t seen anything there,” the minister pointed out.

However, while acknowledging that to some extent the country still faces a challenge with littering, Minister Indar said that the clean-up exercise also acts as a pre-revitalisation for the country’s upcoming activities such as the historic visit by India’s Prime Minister, the Honourable Shri Narendra Modi, and the Global Super League Cricket.

The exercise was also conducted at the Soesdyke Junction on the East Bank of Demerara, a crucial location for incoming visitors.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy helping residents to discard some of the garbage along the Soesdyke Junction

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy underscored the importance of maintaining one of the country’s key gateways.

“It is one of the first areas that our tourists and visitors experience, and as they travel to other parts of the country, they will take note of the environment we uphold,” he remarked.

Minister McCoy joined the residents living along the junction in the clean-up exercise.

Meanwhile, at Houston, East Bank Demerara, ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) were seen clearing the drains and discarding the waste from along the streets and walkways.

Members of the Guyana Defense Force cleaning at Houston

Leader of the team, Major Andre McFarlene noted that national clean-up campaigns are a part of the army’s civil duty in ensuring a safer Guyana.

He stated that “having a clean community will aid in [promoting] a healthy community and more so a safer community, and if we have safer communities then we will have a safe clean, and healthy Guyana.”

The National Clean-up Campaign targeted about 15 major sites around the city. To aid in the effort, tools, and essential machines were donated by the Chinese Association.

