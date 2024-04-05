Fresh talent needed to realign local communication sector – Min McCoy

Young people across the country are once again gaining a comprehensive understanding of the pivotal role of the media in society, as the annual Media and Communications Training commenced on Friday.

Over the next two months, participants will participate in sessions about journalism, public relations, various reporting techniques, as well as videography and photography.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy

The initiative is a collaboration between the Office of the Prime Minister-Department of Public Affairs and the Guyana Media Academy.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy delivered the feature address at the official launching ceremony at the Umana Yana in Kingston, Georgetown.

In light of Guyana’s expanding investment opportunities, attracting both local and international interest, the minister emphasised the need for media professionals to demonstrate proficiency in effective and precise communication.

Their role, he stressed, is paramount in disseminating information about the nation’s developmental initiatives.

“Each of our sectors and institutions needs to be actively engaged in efforts and interventions to expand our horizons, recruit new and fresh talents, and build capacities to enable this process of realignment,” Minister McCoy posited.

The minister highlighted the importance of Guyanese enhancing their skill sets by pursuing higher levels of education and upgrading their qualifications.

This, he said, will better equip individuals to contribute to the development of the new and improved Guyana that the government is building.

Participants of the media academy will undergo training for the next two months

“We want our people to have the best opportunities but others too can share in the glory of our country’s wealth through investments. But whatever form it comes in it must reap the greater benefit of our Guyanese men and women,” the minister stated.

Upon successful completion of this training programme, participants will receive a certificate and will be offered internship opportunities at one of the state media organisations.

Notably, the training sessions are facilitated by individuals with years of expertise in the media industry, having worked across various media outlets.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

