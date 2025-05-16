GDF heightens patrol operations along Cuyuni River

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has enhanced its presence along the Cuyuni River with ongoing patrols and measures to ensure the nation’s border is secure.

During a media conference on Thursday afternoon, Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan said the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is equipped and prepared for any potential aggression by Venezuela.

Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan at the press conference on Thursday

His disclosure followed a statement by the GDF earlier in the day, reporting that within the past 48 hours, armed men in civilian clothing on the Venezuela shore between Eteringbang and Makapa along the Cuyuni River, carried out three separate attacks on GDF troops conducting riverine patrols.

The chief of defence staff made it clear that the entire Cuyuni River belongs to Guyana.

As such, both the GDF and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) have the authority to patrol, stop, and search anyone navigating these waters.

Incidents

“Since the first incident, the GDF has heightened its operational posture and implemented drills designed to mitigate and respond effectively to such incidents. These drills have been executed successfully,” Brigadier Khan stated.

He noted that previously, there had been no need for soldiers to stop and search individuals passing through the area.

However, due to the recent incidents, the procedures will now be enforced.

Brigadier Khan highlighted that Baboon, the location where the armed Venezuelan civilians are based, is infamous for intercepting civilian boats and extorting money for passage through the river.

He clarified that this area is remote from civilian habitation, as no gunshots were heard by anyone in Makapa, which is approximately 20 kilometres away.

He added that, while these incidents have raised concerns among the bordering communities, he visited four of those villages, where residents were not frightened but rather relieved to see the increased military presence.

There are 13 villages along the Cuyuni River, and the GDF has personnel stationed at almost every village.

While there may be gaps between where the ranks are stationed, it is customary for soldiers to patrol these areas to ensure the safety of residents and to prevent illegal entries into Guyana.

Arrest

Brigadier Khan further stated that any Guyanese participating in elections organised by the Venezuelan regime will be sought out and arrested, as their actions will be regarded as a coup. Similarly, any Venezuelan residing in Guyana who participates in these elections will also be arrested and deported.

He assured the public that the GDF will continue to patrol the area and eliminate any threats to citizens.

“Under the Defence Act Chapter 15:01, we have an obligation as soldiers and members of the Guyana Defence Force to protect our territorial integrity and our people. This is a mission we take seriously, and we will continue to patrol that same area and to eliminate any threat to our people and any incursion into our territory,” the chief soldier said.

He affirmed that the GDF is prepared for any eventualities. Since these incidents occurred, there have been improvements and restructuring within the force, leading to a successful patrol in the area earlier this afternoon.

