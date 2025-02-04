GDF to strengthen national security with $50.4B allocation

Guyana’s national security is set to receive a significant boost in 2025 with a $50.4 billion allocation for the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

The sum was approved by the Committee of Supply on Monday while the budget was being examined in the National Assembly.

The fund will allow GDF to enhance its operational capacity, train personnel, acquire and maintain critical assets and strengthen the nation’s defence against territorial threats.

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance said the government is actively pursuing bilateral agreements and investing heavily in educating staff in critical areas including cybersecurity.

She explained that training for GDF staff must be a continuous initiative to ensure they are equipped with the necessary skills to handle a variety of threats while being able to adapt to any new machinery procured.

“It is never a one-stop shop that you train a pilot and they can jump in any plane and fly it. It is a constant training and I believe the GDF has been sensitive to do that,” Minister Teixeira pointed out.

A whopping $2.1 billion was set aside to procure facilities, vessels and machinery for the army’s marine department.

The budgetary allocation to support new members has increased drastically.

“The Guyana Defence Force has been increasing the intake of ranks and training so this continues in 2025 with equipping ranks and making sure they have the proper and appropriate kits and equipment in keeping with the new and emerging trends of modern military uniform attire et cetera,” the minister said.

These provisions emphasise the government’s commitment to equipping the GDF with the most up-to-date skills, knowledge and assets to address evolving threats.

The force’s agricultural activities will also be bolstered with the provision of equipment and other farming necessities.

