GDF’s support to Jamaica’s recovery efforts powerful demonstration of regional solidarity – PM Holness

Jamaican Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness, on Friday, expressed heartfelt appreciation to members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) who are currently deployed in Jamaica, describing their presence as a powerful demonstration of regional solidarity and Caribbean cooperation in times of need.

During an engagement with the contingent at White House, Westmoreland, Prime Minister Holness acknowledged the critical role being played by the Guyanese ranks in Jamaica’s ongoing recovery and rebuilding efforts following the destruction of Hurricane Melissa, noting that their assistance is making a meaningful difference for affected families and communities.

Prime Minister Holness engaging with GDF members at White House, Westmoreland

“I met with members of the Guyanese Defence Force who are currently in Jamaica providing critical support to our national recovery efforts. Their presence is a powerful demonstration of regional solidarity and the strength of Caribbean cooperation in times of need,” Prime Minister Holness said.

He commended the officers and ranks for their professionalism, dedication and selfless service, and extended gratitude on behalf of the government and people of Jamaica, particularly the beneficiaries whose lives have been directly impacted by the intervention.

The Jamaican leader also conveyed thanks to His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the government and people of Guyana for what he described as timely and generous support to Jamaica.

“I must commend you and your team, and President Ali, for sending the contingent along with much-needed materials. For the dedication and effort you have put into assisting your Caribbean brothers and sisters, I speak on behalf of all beneficiaries when I say we are most grateful for your support,” Prime Minister Holness added.

Similarly, Jamaica has been an active partner in regional disaster response initiatives, underscoring the collective responsibility of Caribbean nations to support each other in moments of crisis.

Last November, President Ali was on the ground in the hardest-hit areas of Jamaica, where he committed to the rebuilding of 200 roofs in communities affected by Hurricane Melissa. Guyana agreed to provide both manpower and materials to accelerate reconstruction.

Mattresses being shipped to Jamaica Food hampers being shipped to Jamaica Black tanks and trestles being shipped to Jamaica

Guyana’s deployment of the GDF forms part of its longstanding commitment to regional cooperation under the framework of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). Over the years, Guyana has consistently provided humanitarian and technical assistance to sister CARICOM states during periods of natural disasters and national emergencies, a policy strongly championed by President Ali.