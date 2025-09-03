GECOM declared results for all 10 electoral districts, PPP/C emerges with clear majority

The incumbent People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) party is on track to secure an overwhelming victory in the 2025 General and Regional Elections, as the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has declared results for all electoral districts.

Based on the results seen by the Department of Public Information (DPI), the PPP/C will secure a second term, winning eight of the 10 electoral districts with 242,498 votes.

The PPP/C has taken the lead in Regions One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Eight and Nine, while newcomer We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) snatched APNU’s stronghold: Regions Seven and 10, attaining 109,066 votes.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips during one of their political campaigns ahead of the 2025 elections

Meanwhile, the PPP/C has made history in Regions Four and Eight as they secured the most votes for the very first time. These regions have historically supported the People’s National Congress/Reform-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

Below is a map showing the electoral districts and the number of votes each political party received. Six political parties contested the 2025 elections.