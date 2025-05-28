GECOM reaffirms readiness for Regional & General Elections on September 1, 2025

Dispels misinformation surrounding the work plan

As Guyana prepares for the polls on September 1, 2025, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) assures citizens that preparations are well underway for a smooth, credible, and constitutionally sound election process.

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), in a press statement issued on Wednesday, clarified the process for setting the election date, which was announced by President Irfaan Ali on Sunday during the Independence Celebrations at the Albion Sports Ground, Berbice.

In response to unfounded claims from the three appointed GECOM opposition Commissioners, the GECOM explained that the September 1 date was not arbitrarily chosen.

GECOM also corrected the notion that a work plan for elections was not discussed with commissioners, but it was instead a schedule of activities that would inform on the earliest date for elections. The release said, “The schedule of activities was never intended to be used as the work plan for elections, nor was it discussed in this context.”

According to GECOM, on May 23, President Irfaan Ali asked GECOM’s Chair, Retired Justice Claudette Singh, if the body is in a position to hold elections within three months.

The Chair, acting responsibly, consulted the Chief Election Officer, Vishnu Persaud, who confirmed that GECOM had already developed a draft work plan to ensure readiness byAugust 25, 2025.

Leveraging this information and adhering to the constitutional mandate, GECOM stated that the Chair provided advice to the President, leading to the selection of September 1, 2025, as Election Day, a date well within legal parameters and GECOM’s capacity.

Before GECOM’s statement, People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C)-nominated Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Commissioner, Sase Gunraj had debunked the narrative from opposition commissioners regarding GECOM’s readiness for elections.

“I believe that GECOM will and must be ready to hold elections on that date set by the President,” Gunraj told reporters on Tuesday, May 27.

The government stands firmly behind GECOM’s ability to carry out its mandate independently and effectively.

To support this process, the Government has already allocated over G$7 billion to ensure that GECOM is fully equipped. This funding supports the training of nearly 19,000 temporary election workers, a nationwide voter education campaign, and the procurement of essential materials for efficient election administration across the country.

The PPP/C administration has taken significant steps, including amendments to the Representation of the People’s Act (ROPA), to streamline and safeguard the elections process, ensuring that the attempts to rig the 2020 elections by corrupt GECOM officials and former APNU+AFC officials are never repeated.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

