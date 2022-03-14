GECOM’s continuous registration captures 6,567 applicants so far

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has completed some 6,567 applications countrywide, since the beginning of its continuous registration exercise on March 7.

From that number, 2,989 are first-time applicants (Category A) between the of ages 14 to 17, and 2,079 for 18 years and older.

Some 674 applicants sought changes and corrections, 261 requested transfers, while 470 sought replacements for identification cards, along with 94 photograph retakes.

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward said citizens are responding well to the exercise, which she believes will intensify as time progresses. She is urging persons to make the best of the opportunity for registration.

“Usually towards the end of the [registration] exercise is when we would find a lot of people flock the offices to do their respective transactions, so we want to urge persons against that,” Ward said.

Public Relations Officer, Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Yolanda Ward

Registration offices operate from Monday to Friday between the hours of 8 am to 6 pm. On Saturdays and Sundays, persons can visit the offices between 10 am and 2 pm.

Meanwhile, Ward has called on parents to ensure their children, who would become 14-years and older by October 31 to be registered.

“It stipulates that you can have an ID card from as early as 14 years old, so when it’s time for employment among other activities, you do not have to be in this dilemma of having to wait to have that registration done. So, persons need to utilise this period to ensure that your registration transactions are completed,” the PRO added.

She reminded that persons need to visit the GECOM registration office in their area with the relevant documents: original birth certificate, valid passport, adoption certificate or naturalisation certificate, in the case of new registration.

According to the National Registration Act, Chapter 19:08 stipulates that registration is a must and therefore it is expected that persons participate in the process.

Some $4.1 billion has been approved for GECOM this year, to carry out its work programme. From this amount, over $700 million has been earmarked to host this year’s LGE. The continuous exercise is expected to conclude on May 29.