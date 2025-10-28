GGMC clarifies matters related to mining operations in Toroparu area

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) wishes to address recent statements circulated on social media by Mr. Wallace Daniels and Mr. Marvis Halliman, alleging unfair treatment by the Commission in relation to operations in the Toroparu area along the banks of the Puruni River.

The Commission wishes to address these claims as clarity is needed on the legal and regulatory framework governing mining activities in Guyana.

The facts are as follows:

The Commission received reports that Mr. Marvis Halliman, who claims to be a representative of Mr. Wallace Daniels, commenced illegal mineral operations in the subject area in June, 2023. Following the initial report, the Commission undertook various levels of enforcement activities to halt the unlawful mining of State Lands.

During the execution of its statutory mandate, the Commission found that Mr. Halliman facilitated and permitted several persons to work illegally within the area.

GGMC’s investigations found that Mr. Halliman facilitated entry into the Toroparu area via the ETK Access road for a significant number of individuals who have no legal tenure nor permission to operate on any legal tenure in the area.

The individuals in question are listed below:

Edson carter Trion Wesley Jose Delmarco Lopes De Franca Sanjay Singh Owen Caesar Mateus De Franca Leon Oneal Adams Donnette Jackman Roberto Lancaster Kishon Malcom Burnette Solita Venessa Richard Deon Antony Richard Jude Valentine Rhonda Lisa James Richardo Licorish Mario Rodrigues Aaron Boters Elizabeth Benjamin Luxy Pitt Kellon Moore Jamaul Micheal Sam Jason Alonzo Nelson Dellon Montpalisir Aubrey Benjamin Ernest Canterbury Michelle Watson Mark Paton Darren Jackman Enzo Weeks Hollyanna Spencer Collwyn Wickham Frank Thomas Samual Thomas Roshawn Holder Dellon Couchman Dillon Couchman Gavin Daniels Christopher Benjamin Lorenzo Edwards Joao Victor Da Conceicao Ronaldo Gonsalves Franciso Garden Da Rocha

Thus far, 8 persons on the list have provided statements and receipts to GGMC, confirming payment to Mr. Halliman and his agents, in exchange for access to the location to conduct mining operations.

The miners found operating unlawfully at the site thus far are listed below:

Dredge Operator Dredge Size (Inch) Type (Land/River) Delmarco L De Franca SDL 17891 8 Land Owen Ceasar SDL 17727 4 Land Mateus De Franca – – Joshua Rodrigues – – Michelle Watson – – Aubrey Benjamin – – Christopher Benjamin – – Marvis Haliman SDL 18831 4 Land

As the investigation continues, GGMC will update the referenced list of illegal miners accordingly.

In the interim, the Commission wishes to place on record concerns regarding the destination and disposal of minerals extracted through these illegal operations. Attempts to verify records of sale to licensed dealers or traders have proven difficult, raising serious compliance and accountability issues under the Mining Act and its Regulations.

For the removal of doubt, the Commission hereby clarifies that neither Mr. Wallace Daniels nor Mr. Marvis Halliman holds any permit, licence, or other document issued by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission to prospect or mine within the area in question. At no time has the agency published in the Official Gazette, a notice of intention to grant the subject tract of State Land to Mr. Daniels, Mr. Halliman, or any other person or entity. No draft permit or mineral property document has ever been prepared for issuance to either party.

Consequently, assertions in the press by Mr. Halliman that the Commission issued a gazetted notice of intention to grant the property to Mr. Daniels, and that the absence of public objections constitutes validation of such a grant, are entirely false.

While the Commission recognises that certain aspects of the matter are presently before the Appellate Court, it is both prudent and necessary for the public to be reminded that our laws require every miner or company to operate only within the boundaries of a valid and legally recognised mineral property (tenure) that grants the right to mine.

Where an individual or company is not the holder of the mineral property, the law requires that written consent be obtained from the lawful property holder, along with the approval of the Commissioner, before any mining or related activity commences. Failure to meet these legal requirements constitutes a breach of the Mining Act and Regulations.

It is prudent to remind stakeholders that all gold mined must be sold to either a licenced gold dealer, trader or the Guyana Gold Board in keeping with the mining laws and regulations.

Working alongside other regulatory agencies, GGMC will continue to uphold environmental safeguards and occupational health and safety standards by taking firm action against operations that contravene these requirements.

The Commission remains committed to ensuring that all mining activities across Guyana are conducted lawfully, responsibly, and in a manner that promotes order, safety, and environmental protection.