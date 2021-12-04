Ghanaian Vice President arrives in Guyana for official three-day visit

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia landed in Guyana on Saturday for an official three-day visit (December 4-7). This visit is aimed to further strengthen, broaden and intensify bilateral relations between Guyana and Ghana.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced that Vice President Bawumia is leading an 18-member official delegation, as well as members from his home country’s private sector.

Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Guyana’s Prime Minister Brigadier (re’td) Mark Phillips at Saturday’s arrival ceremony at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport

Over the next three days, the Ghanaian Vice President will be partaking in high-level bilateral discussions with officials of the Government of Government, as well as members of the local private sector. He is also slated to meet with members of the Ghanian diaspora and will be visiting the University of Guyana.

Notably, Dr. Bawumia’s visit is a product from the enhanced bilateral relations between the two countries. During the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September, His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo spoke about several matters of mutual interests – including oil and gas, climate change and the environment, capacity building, training and investment.

Just in October, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo paid an official visit to Ghana where he discussed with his counterpart and other government officials wide-ranging issues and opportunities that the countries can tackle and seize, together.

Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia engaged in a discussion with Guyana’s Prime Minister Brigadier (re’td) Mark Phillips

Although Guyana officially established diplomatic relations with Ghana on May 14, 1979, Guyana’s independence movement was greatly influenced by Pan-Africanist and the first President of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah. During the celebration of Ghana’s independence in March 1957, Guyana’s political leaders, Dr. Cheddi Jagan and Forbes Burnham travelled to Ghana to attend the festivities. Throughout their years of leadership, both Presidents Jagan and Burnham maintained good relations with Ghana.

Guyana has long shared common interests with those of the Republic of Ghana. In 1970, Guyana joined Ghana and several other developing nations as a member state of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). NAM was officially established in 1961 by President Nkrumah, and the presidents of Yugoslavia, India, Indonesia, and Egypt to govern relations between developing and developed nations.