Glasgow to get $5M contract for immediate roadworks

Residents of Glasgow, East Bank Berbice will soon witness roadworks being done in the community, as a $5 million community contract will be issued to execute the infrastructural project.

The commitment was made following a walkabout conducted by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill on Thursday.

During a public meeting at Pepper Street, Glasgow, residents complained of flooding, clogged drains, and the state of roads in the community.

Responding to the concerns, Minister Edghill committed to the implementation of two interventions and announced that a $5 million community contract will be issued for community members to carry out rehabilitative works.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engaging residents at Pepper Street, Glasgow, East Berbice Corentyne

The main access road which leads to the school and community centre will also undergo a major upgrade to improve the flow of traffic.

“The government intends to fix every road in every community. More than $3 billion worth of community roads have already been done. This year, we are going to come out with a new programme, and a number of roads in this area will be fixed,” Minister Edghill assured.

He added that the 2023 budget allocated $36 billion for the miscellaneous roads project, and this will see the acceleration of infrastructural works in several communities, including those in the East Berbice Corentyne Region.

The minister outlined a slew of projects slated for Region Six to drastically improve the standard of living for the residents there.

These projects include the construction of a stadium and multipurpose facility at Palmyra, as well as the Palmyra to Crabwood Creek Road, and the Berbice Deep Water Port.

Meanwhile, the public works minister, told residents that the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGEs) provide an opportunity for them to choose a party that will prioritise the development of their communities.

“Simple things that the Town Hall should be fixing, they are not fixing. You can’t just say it is the government. The reason that we have local government is because there are specific things that they need to be doing. “The people of New Amsterdam need to make a decision to put their development above politics. They need to work with a progressive set of people who will make decisions and implement projects and operate in a partnership with the central government. You can’t bring development if there is confrontation. There needs to be cordiality,” Minister Edghill added.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

