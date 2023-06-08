GNBS certifies new laboratory, first Essequibo gold jeweller

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), this week added two new clients to its certification programmes. On Tuesday, June 06, 2023, Midway Specialty Care Centre Guyana Laboratory was certified to the National Standard GYS 170:2021 – “General requirements for the operation of a laboratory”.

Laboratory Director Dr. Kamela Bemaul-Sukhu received the certificate on behalf of Midway Specialty Care Centre Guyana during a simple ceremony held at the facility’s Barrack and Parade Streets, Georgetown location. She expressed gratitude to the GNBS Technical Officers who worked with the laboratory to meet the requirements of the National Standard noting that “it is surely exciting for us and we’re happy to be certified.”

(L-R) Medical Technologist, Debra Blake, Lab. Director Dr. Kamela Bemaul-Sukhu, Head of GNBS Certification Department Andrea Mendonca and Laboratory Quality Manager, Devanad Ramnarine poses with GNBS Certification Sticker at the entrance of the Midway Specialty Care Centre Guyana Laboratory.

Medical Technologist & Laboratory Quality Manager Devanand Ramnarine also shared similar sentiments. He said, “what it means is to ensure that we follow protocols that control our internal system and ensure that we give the best quality output to our customers which helps in building trust in the laboratory services.”

Laboratory Director, Dr. Kamela Bemaul-Sukhu receives a plaque from GNBS Head of Certification Services, Ms. Andrea Mendonca in the pesence of staff of Midway Specialty Care Laboratory

The laboratory is certified to perform tests relating to Haematology, Biochemistry, Serology, Urology, Molecular Testing, Covid-19 and Immunology. The certificate handed over by Head of the GNBS Certification Services Department Ms. Andrea Mendonca, is valid for two years during which surveillance audits will be conducted.

Laboratory Director of Midway Care Specialty Laboratory, Dr. Kamela Bemaul-Sukhu signs GNBS Terms and Conditions in the presence of Head of GNBS Certification Department Andrea Mendonca (R), Laboratory Quality Manager, Devanad Ramnarine and Medical Technologist, Debra Blake.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, June 08,2023, Gopaul’s Jewellery became the first gold jeweller on the Essequibo Coast to be certified to the National Standard GYS 50:2022 – “Specification of Gold Articles” (12 Karat and 14 Karat).

Proprietors of Gopaul’s Jewellery, Udho Gopaul and Rampersaud Gopaul receive the certificate from GNBS Marketing Officer, Aishah Hussain in the presence of GNBS Technical Officer Orlando Sturge and GNBS Head of Marketing Syeid Ibrahim

At a handing over ceremony of Gopaul’s Jewellery located at Lot 42 Richmond, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, the certificate was handed over by GNBS Marketing Officer Ms. Aishah Hussain to the proprietors of Gopaul’s Jewellery, Mr. Udo Gopaul and Mr. Rampersaud Gopaul. The Certificate is valid for one year pending recertification.

“By following the guidelines [outlined in the standard]…the customer will feel safe and guaranteed that the product is verified by the GNBS,” Mr. Udho Gopaul said. The Jeweller added that his business is happy to have worked with the Bureau’s Technical Officers to achieve this milestone.

Proprietors, Udho and Rampersaud Gopaul pose with certificationstickers in the presence of GNBS Officers

Certification enhances consumer confidence in the products and services offered by the certified businesses. Consumers are urged to purchase gold jewellery from certified gold jewellers and utilize the services of certified laboratories to guarantee quality, reliability and consistency. These businesses can be identified via the GNBS Certificates, plaques and stickers displayed at the premises.

The GNBS also certifies locally manufactured products under the Permit to use the Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme, other products such as PVC Pipes, Concrete Hollow Blocks and Bathtub, shower units under its Product Certification Programme, Testing laboratories and Bed & Breakfast facilities.

Stakeholders are urged to contact the GNBS and join the various certification programmes to improve operational efficiency, boost customers’ confidence and attract more clients. For more information, please visit the gnbsgy.org website or contact GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064-66, the GNBS hotline number 219-0069 or Whatsapp us on 692-4627.

