“GOAL, one of the best programmes ever implemented by a gov’t in this part of the world” – Minister Parag

Government has budgeted a whopping $1.3 billion for the continuation of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), a promise being fulfilled by the government.

Representing the sums allocated for the programme that falls under her remit, Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, M.P, noted that any money spent on the GOAL initiative is well spent.

Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, MP

During the debate in the National Assembly on Tuesday, she said, “I believe [GOAL] has been one of the best programmes ever implemented by any government in this part of the world, and perhaps even beyond. I don’t see how any sane person would be against something that represents positivity to this magnitude.”

The minister noted that the programme is reaping successes, although it was only launched last year.

In 2021, government awarded 6,000 scholarships to Guyanese to attend international universities online, in keeping with the changes that were brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In awarding scholarships, government ensured persons from each region benefitted equally.

Below is a breakdown of the individuals that applied and were afforded a scholarship, by Region.

Regions Number of Applicants Number of scholarships awarded One (Barima-Waini) 240 238 Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) 536 531 Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) 1,008 875 Four (Demerara-Mahaica) 3,619 2,767 Five (Mahaica-Berbice) 463 378 Six (East Berbice Corentyne) 525 510 Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) 242 240 Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) 100 97 Nine (Upper Takutu Upper Essequibo) 236 230 Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) 312 282 Not stated 337 282

Meanwhile, Minister Parag noted that government is cognisant of the vulnerabilities of women, explaining that the majority of the awardees are women.

“With the GOAL scholarship, we are ensuring that women are empowered and to do this, Mr Speaker, the total number of males that were granted (was) 1,882 and the total number of females 4,180.”

In 2022, some 4,500 persons will be given the opportunity to further their education as part of the government’s overarching plan of awarding 20,000 scholarships in the first five-year term.