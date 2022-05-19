GOAL scholarship extended to women in Maritime for years of service

Thirty-five women in the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) and the Transport and Harbours Department who were celebrated for their 25 years of service, have been offered scholarships through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) for further self-development.

This year women in maritime are for the first time being celebrated for their active contribution to the sector. The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) last year declared May 18 as ‘International Day for Women in Maritime.”

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edgill handing over token to woman in maritime.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Training-Visibility-Recognition: Supporting a barrier-free working environment.”

At the celebratory ceremony, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, M.P, committed to ensuring that the women are provided with the opportunity to receive training. He said, “the government has a policy position where training and self-development is important,” as he encouraged women to keep breaking barriers.

“Empowering women is making a difference in our country. There was a time where women were owned by men and we had to break those barriers. We have women who have broken the glass ceiling, and we have to continue to empower women into that path. When you elevate yourselves, it is just not just you, it is the whole society that is being elevated.”

Public works ministers with women in maritime.

Minister Edghill further elaborated on the significant role women played in the maritime department over the years. He said, “you are not weak; you are not insignificant. I can say on behalf of the PPP/C Government, you are recognised, valued and we celebrate you for the role you have been playing and continue to play for the success of maritime affairs in Guyana.”

Government, through the public works ministry has resumed the cadet programme of which, 50 per cent of the enrollment figure will be women. This measure is implemented to ensure gender equality in the maritime department.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, M.P, also recognised and applaud the women for their unwavering contribution, and commitment to Guyana’s maritime sector.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar handing over token to woman in maritime.

“I am very proud of this gathering, very, very proud. It takes some amount of fortitude. Since 2015, the maritime space in Guyana became valuable, and the maritime jobs became more lucrative outside of government. All of the tier one and the subcontractors; all of the maritime operators, everybody is looking for persons with experience in the sector. You guys did not pick up and you left, you stayed and you served government and continue to do so with distinction. We are very proud of this team, very, very proud and it is led by women.

“I believe with all of you in Transport and Harbour and in MARAD you would have kept those organisations glued together very strong. And I want to thank you from the government’s side, and from my side too, personally staying on, making sure that we charter all of the stormy waters in the past. This is a time of glory.”

All of the women were awarded with a token of appreciation for their contributions to the Transport and Harbours Department and the MARAD.

