GOAL scholarship programme surpasses expectations with over 39,000 awards

Government exceeds original 20,000 target

$12.5B invested to date in online higher education

The Government of Guyana has nearly doubled its initial goal of awarding 20,000 online scholarships through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), with over 39,000 scholarships awarded to date.

This was announced by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service Dr Ashni Singh, at the third GOAL graduation ceremony held Monday at the National Cultural Centre in Georgetown.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh

Minister Singh noted that the scholarships are part of the PPP/C administration’s 2020-2025 manifesto pledge to expand access to higher education.

Since GOAL’s launch in 2021, the government invested $12.6B in the programme, averaging roughly $312,000 per student.

This year alone, over 2,000 students nationwide are expected to graduate with qualifications ranging from master’s and bachelor’s degrees to post-graduate and certificates.

Addressing over 500 graduates who earned master’s degrees, Dr Singh urged them to seize the moment in what he described as a historic phase of growth for the country.

“You are literally living in the era of opportunity in Guyana,” he said, alluding to the country’s rapid economic transformation and emerging sectors that require skilled professionals.

The GOAL initiative forms part of the government’s wider effort to build a knowledge-based economy. It allows Guyanese to access tertiary education online, removing traditional barriers such as geography and cost, and enabling students to study from their homes.