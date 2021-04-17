Good turnout at GPHC for COVID-19 vaccine

Persons from across the country turned out in their numbers for their first doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

When DPI visited the hospital on Thursday, several of them expressed gratitude to the Government for its efforts to secure vaccines for the nation.

Mr. Boodinarine Kumar

In an invited comment, Ms. Boodinarine Kumar encouraged citizens to take the vaccine and protect themselves and family from the disease.

“I’m in Georgetown and I’m all the way from Essequibo and I feel it is very important, and I would encourage everyone to come and have their vaccine.”

Ms. Jacqueline DeRoche Noble said she was uncertain about taking the vaccine, but her niece convinced her it was essential to safeguarding her health.

This woman is being registered to take her COVID-19 vaccine at the GPHC.

“At first, I didn’t wanna do it, but I realise it’s safe to do. It’s to protect us because this COVID thing that is going, the numbers keep rising here and we’re too much of a small population to continue with that, and we need to stop it and we need to protect ourselves and our family.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Yashpal Bipat said he is taking the vaccine because he cares about his family. He is calling on his relatives and friends to ‘step up’ and get immunised.

Mr. Yashpal Bipat

‘I’m here to take this COVID-19 vaccine and I’m taking it because I have a very young family and to protect myself and my family against this disease, I took this vaccine.”

The Ministry of Health is encouraging persons 18 years and older to get vaccinated. This will ensure the country achieves herd immunity.

