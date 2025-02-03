Governance ministry to continue training, stakeholder consultations

– International human rights course to be expanded

More than $400 million has been approved for the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance to continue its extensive training programmes and stakeholder consultations this year.

The Committee of Supply approved the expenditure on Monday after nearly an hour of deliberations.

One of the ministry’s flagship initiatives, the International Human Rights Law course will be expanded due to significant demand.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Texiera and team during the budget estimates

“We are trying to institute that on an annual basis and people who did not get on the last programme are reminding us that they are waiting to get on this programme,” Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Texiera stated while the budget estimates were being examined.

The programme was designed to equip public and private sector workers as well as civil society members with an understanding of Guyana’s human rights architecture.

Minister Teixeira said this year’s work programme includes an expansion of the ministry’s consultative efforts and the compilation of critical technical reports.

These reports are essential for international organisations to assess Guyana’s standing in various areas.

In addition to stakeholder consultations and technical reporting, the ministry plans to continue its highly regarded Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Expo, which has been held for three consecutive years.

A new event is planned for this year to focus on the impact and role of democratic governance in society.

Minister Teixeira also highlighted the ministry’s efforts to enhance government service efficiency by advising agencies on improving service delivery.

“People complain to us about long lines and no response…We try to represent them and try to find answers for them and when we find that institutions have been delinquent, we try to say to them they have to improve and they cannot go on like this,” she explained.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance acts as the lead coordinating body for reports and questionnaires that are required as part of Guyana’s Treaty Reporting commitment which includes human rights and anti-corruption framework.

