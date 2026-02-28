Government charts strategic path for transition into green, blue economies

The government is charting a course to strategically manage its transition in the green and blue economies, to ensure that Guyana’s economic expansion is balanced with sustainability and long-term resilience

This was the sentiment expressed by Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, in his address to a meeting convened by the Organisation of American States (OAS) and its Inter-American Network for Labour Administration (RIAL),

In Minister Griffith’s address at the ‘OAS/RIAL Hemispheric Workshop on Just Transition, Green and Blue Jobs,’ on Friday, which has been underway for the past two days in Nassau, The Bahamas, he explained that transitioning to a sustainable, climate-friendly economy requires a targeted approach, given its newfound wealth.

“It is undeniable that making this transition to a climate-friendly economy is a challenge for every government, especially for developing countries which are experiencing newfound wealth and exponential growth within traditional energy industries,” he said.

The labour minister stated that Guyana’s oil discovery places a responsibility on leadership in light of accelerated national development, positing that there is a need to ensure that growth would not create environmental or economic dependency.

“We therefore took it upon ourselves to ensure that this period of growth does not lock us into a future that is environmentally unsustainable or economically narrow, but instead serves as a foundation to diversify our economy and invest in our people,” Griffith posited.

In the face of this reality, Minister Griffith explained that the development of fortified thinking and policy is what sets Guyana apart in economic growth.



“Despite the challenging global context, our government’s robust policy framework has enabled us in Guyana to demonstrate consistently that economic growth can be strong and steady while simultaneously prioritising climate sustainability and resilience,” the minister explained.

This simultaneous prioritisation of climate sustainability and resilience is what indicates a commitment by this government to diversification and sustainability.

“We are helping to safeguard workers, expand decent work opportunities, and ensure that our transition towards a low-carbon future is inclusive, equitable, and leaves no one behind,” Minister Griffith said.

A Just Transition means moving to a green economy in a way that is fair to everyone.

This means creating decent jobs, protecting workers who may be affected, and supporting them through social dialogue and social protection.

It focuses on expanding opportunities in green jobs (environmentally friendly, low-carbon work) and blue jobs (sustainable ocean-based industries) to build a strong, inclusive, and resilient economy.