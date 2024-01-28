Government committed to developing a robust telecommunications industry – Prime Minister Phillips

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, underscored the critical role of telecommunications as he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to developing a robust telecommunications industry on par with global standards.

The Prime Minister made the statement at the launch of the Samsung S24 smartphone by ENet on Saturday.

“Telecommunications play a pivotal role in the progress of any country, connecting people, fostering economic growth, and providing opportunities. Our Government is steadfast in ensuring that Guyana has an advanced and reliable telecommunications industry comparable with the wider world.”

The Prime Minister commended ENet for their dedication and contribution to introducing cutting-edge technology to the Guyanese market, expressing optimism about the future of the telecommunication sector.

“This event and the strides that telecommunications companies like ENet have made signifies the benefits of a liberalised telecommunications sector.”

Reflecting on the progress made since the liberalisation of the telecoms sector in 2020, he said that the launch complements the sector’s accomplishments targeted at promoting a climate of healthy competition and innovation.

The Prime Minister cited vital achievements such as increased investment, granting of additional operator licensing, and the debut of 5G services, the removal of VAT on internet data for home customers’ servers as a demonstration of the government’s commitment to ensure Guyanese have access to competitive technology tools.

He emphasised the importance of having a robust telecommunications infrastructure that can provide many socio-economic benefits, such as empowering businesses, connecting communities, and increasing access to education and healthcare. PM Phillips also highlighted the 2024 budget commitments to modernise the infrastructure and reiterated the Government’s vision of providing quality telecom services across the country.

“Our Government envisions creating an ecosystem where every citizen can access high-quality telecommunications services, regardless of location.”

He urged all industry operators to continue investing and innovating within the sector to serve Guyana’s development needs.

“Guyana is on the brink of massive development, and we must ensure that we prepare our country for the influx of opportunities that have already begun. That means being ready to chase new horizons and achieve greater initiatives that will ensure that our country continues along that trajectory of development and prosperity.”

