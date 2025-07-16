Government committed to Guyana’s sports development

The government reaffirmed its support for sports in Guyana on Tuesday when President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali met with different sports organisations to talk about the sector’s future.

The president, who was joined by Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr held separate meetings with the International Karate Organisation Academy Guyana (IKO-AG), Archery Guyana Inc, and representatives of the hockey fraternity at State House in Georgetown.

The aim is to partner with IKO-AG and Archery Guyana Inc to integrate karate and a regional archery programme into various schools across Guyana.

Since its foundation in 2020, IKO-AG, with the support of the government, has been focused on the conservation, promotion and instruction of traditional karate.

President Ali demonstrated his commitment to the sport by providing financial support for training mats and program improvements at Hope Secondary School on the East Coast of Demerara, where many young athletes are trained.

The head of state also revealed that Hope Secondary School’s tarmac will be outfitted with basketball, badminton and tennis facilities to encourage youth development.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali with Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr, during an engagement with members of the International Karate Organisation Academy Guyana

The president reemphasised the importance of the sports sector in enhancing youth development while simultaneously aiming to introduce the sport into various schools and communities countrywide.

The sport sector, especially in the area of karate, has seen several accomplishments, such as the 2024 opening of the New Guyana Karate College and the International Karate Daigaku Technical Headquarters in Liliendaal.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr. and representatives from Archery Guyana Inc.

During talks with Archery Guyana Inc, the Guyanese leader underscored the government’s commitment to promoting a number of sporting disciplines at every level.

He later affirmed his support towards the development of hockey in Guyana during a meeting with a group of national players.

To support the development of hockey, the president committed to building an international-standard facility at the new Saints Stanislaus College ground, which will be developed at Durban Park.

As outlined in the 2025 budget, the government has remained committed to rolling out targeted initiatives across several sporting disciplines.

Strategic partnerships are being formed with different administrators and clubs to help develop talent and create opportunities for excellence.