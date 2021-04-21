Government committed to promoting digital literacy -Prime Minister Phillips

-Launches ICT training programme for girls

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips today said that the Government is committed to promoting digital literacy and greater inclusion in Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

The Prime Minister made these remarks during the launch of “Guyanese Girls Code”, a virtual countrywide code training exercise to target girls age 11-15.

The project, which will begin in August, is being facilitated by the Industry and Innovation Unit within the Office of the Prime Minister in collaboration with the University of Guyana.

Prime Minister Phillips noted that the project is very important for empowerment and overall development.

“Our Government sees it as crucial to enhance the aptitude of our citizens in ICT by promoting digital literacy through STEM training… the way forward for empowering girls in ICT involves the creation of a path that encourages greater education about technology and its role in today’s world”.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the Government is committed to doing more to boost the ICT sector, and will make more scholarships available at the tertiary level for ICT-related programmes.

He added that systems will also be in place to support greater access to the internet and better cybersecurity legislation.

“To foster greater inclusion, there must be greater access to the internet across Guyana, increased e-Government initiatives and robust partnerships with the private sector that promotes ICT programmes… building a strong ICT environment would not be complete without addressing matters of cybersecurity and data protection through the development of legislation that protects users from bullying, violence, harassment and scams online”.

Also present during the virtual launch were Vice-Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Professor Paloma Mohamed; Deputy Programme Manager, Information and Communication Technology for Development at the CARICOM Secretariat, Ms Jennifer Britton and Director of the Industry and Innovation Unit – Office of the Prime Minister, Mr Shahrukh Hussain.

Mr Hussain said that the virtual training will be done by female instructors and will focus on the contributions made by women to the ICT sector.

Tomorrow, the world will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Girls in ICT Day, themed: “Connected Girls, Creating Brighter Futures”.