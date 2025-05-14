Government delivers extensive infrastructure projects

The Ministry of Public Works’ Special Projects Unit (SPU) has been executing extensive infrastructure works nationwide to reduce traffic congestion and improve citizens’ quality of life.

During a recent visit to Leguan Island, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, urged citizens not to overlook the scale and reach of these ongoing projects.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and members of the Special Project Unit (SPU) in Leguan

“The important interventions and development that is being made is not one-sided like some people would have us think, it is that we are working in every area,” the minister said.

As the SPU completes the upgrade of 55 main roads from mud to durable asphalt surfaces in Leguan, the team is already shifting focus to new locations.

The minister also highlighted similar developments in Wakenaam and other islands, pointing to the significant progress achieved over the past four years.

“Come 2026, Guyanese from all walks of life should be able to say thanks for the road in the Backdam, thanks for the footpath or drainage that has made a real difference in their lives,” the minister emphasised.

Road works completed in Leguan

Along the East Coast of Demerara, roadworks have commenced in Plaisance and are steadily advancing towards Mahaica, covering several villages along the corridor.

Works are also ongoing in areas such as Bare Root, Victoria, Melanie Damishana, Enterprise, and Foulis, with a focus on rehabilitating main and internal roads.

These works align with the US$195 million East Coast Road expansion project from Sheriff Street to Orange Nassau. This project is progressing swiftly.

“This work is not being done in one area only, despite what some may suggest,” Minister Edghill said.

Similarly, in Region Three, the SPU has undertaken road upgrades in Parfaite Harmonie, Recht-Door-Zee, Schoonord, and Westminster.

In total, 43 roads amounting to 34 kilometres have been upgraded in that zone, with over $700 million invested to improve these thoroughfares.

Residents of Leguan

The government has injected a further $1.3 billion for the construction of internal roads in these areas, with small contractors leading the charge.

Continuing on this note, the government has allocated $209.3 billion in the 2025 budget to enhance the nation’s roads and bridges infrastructure.

With more infrastructure projects in the pipeline, Minister Edghill called on citizens to recognise the long-term benefits of these initiatives, while acknowledging the temporary inconvenience they may bring.

“We must accept some level of disruption if we want real development. What’s important is that the government remains committed to delivering for the people, and we must ensure that continues,” he underscored.

These initiatives aim to stimulate economic growth by creating employment opportunities for residents and small businesses, while addressing daily challenges such as dust pollution and impassable roads.

