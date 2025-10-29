Government delivers new equipment to boost development in Mabaruma villages

Several villages in the Mabaruma sub-district received several brand-new assets that will help farmers transport their goods, support children’s education and make everyday life easier for residents.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne-Shadeek, Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley and Permanent Secretary, Ryan Toolsiram, present a tractor to one of the village leaders

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne-Shadeek delivered a number of items on Tuesday, as part of her three-day outreach across Region One.

Two tractors, two canters, a minibus and several outboard engines were distributed between the villages of Sugar Hill, Mabaruma Settlement, Hobo Hill, Aruka Mouth, Smith Creek, Wanakai, Morawhanna, Lower Kaituma, Arukamai, and Hobodeia.

Treasurer and Councillor of the Arukamai Village Council, Arnold Raphael, stated that villagers will no longer have to worry about transporting their goods and produce to the market, as new modes of transportation are now available.

“Thanks to His Excellency and all the ministers,” he said, noting that this is not the only asset provided. “We used to struggle badly in the past, but now the government is doing a lot of things for Arukamai, and we find it very comfortable to come to the market.”

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne-Shadeek, and Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, handed over boat engines

The community of Smith Creek received a new canter truck. According to the Community Development Council’s Chairman, Sherman Lewis, he is satisfied that his request at a previous National Toshaos Council Conference has been delivered.

Community Development Council’s Chairman, Sherman Lewis

He said the mini truck will help his village to transport sand and rock whenever necessary.

Meanwhile, the Mabaruma Settlement community will prioritise the transportation of children to and from school with their new minibus. At the same time, the village of Sugar Hill will use their brand-new canter to transport goods.

Minister Browne-Shadeek noted that the distribution formed part of a wider series of engagements conducted across the region during the week, aimed at delivering tools that directly improve living conditions.

Mabaruma Settlement receives a brand-new minibus

Future outreach exercises, according to the minister, will continue to hear residents’ concerns and identify solutions to their challenges.

“When our government commits, we always deliver,” the minister asserted.

She also encouraged the village leaders to take care of their assets and continue working together to take advantage of the many opportunities provided by their government.

The minister also spent a considerable amount of time engaging with community members one-on-one.

Minister Browne-Shadeek listens to a resident’s issue