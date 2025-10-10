Government engages Yarrowkabra North residents

Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond participated in a community outreach with residents of Yarrowkabra North, along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

The engagement focused on the concerns of residents in the community, while updating them on current and future development initiatives aimed at improving the standard of living for all Guyanese.

Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond is engaging with a resident of Yarrowkabra at the community outreach

Minister Walrond, accompanied by the Director General of the Ministry of Local Development, Anand Persaud, and former MP and Minister of Public Service, Dr Jennifer Westford, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to delivering on the promises made in its 2025 manifesto.

Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond, alongside former Member of Parliament Dr Jennifer Westford, at the community outreach in Yarrowkabra on Thursday

“We’ve gotten an overwhelming support from people like you, the electorate. We have now widened our majority in parliament, which tells us that you trust us, you believe in us.” Minister Walrond noted.

While highlighting key national priorities, Minister Walrond projected that this new term would focus on improving the standard of living for Guyanese, including measures to boost disposable income, enhance healthcare and education, and strengthen public infrastructure.

A few of the Key initiatives discussed were:

Major investments in healthcare: Guyana is poised to become a regional hub for advanced medical healthcare with the recent opening of six state-of-the-art facilities and 11 more to come.

Guyana is poised to become a regional hub for advanced medical healthcare with the recent opening of six state-of-the-art facilities and 11 more to come. Communities will have access to modern, specialised ambulances in almost every community , with trained medical professionals to start treatment from the point of contact.

with trained medical professionals to start treatment from the point of contact. Comprehensive educational reforms: Expanding the government’s agenda to ensure that all children have access to quality education and digital learning resources across all regions.

Expanding the government’s agenda to ensure that all children have access to quality education and digital learning resources across all regions. Ongoing road development and community infrastructure projects: With nearly 20 new roads under construction, advancing connectivity between communities will become a reality.

With nearly 20 new roads under construction, advancing connectivity between communities will become a reality. Expansion of the Safe Country Programme: This will feature enhanced street lighting and surveillance systems to strengthen public safety.

This will feature enhanced street lighting and surveillance systems to strengthen public safety. The creation of a Development Bank: This offers low or no-interest loans to small businesses without the need for collateral.

This offers low or no-interest loans to small businesses without the need for collateral. Continued cash grants: This will see an extension of several cash grant initiatives, increased pensions and tax adjustments designed to put more money into the pockets of Guyanese.

Residents of Yarrowkabra at the community engagement on Thursday

These interventions are part of a strategy to build stronger families and empower communities to prosper, ensuring that all Guyanese, regardless of geographic location, have the opportunity to expand their capacity.

“Our aim is to make sure that you are touched, that you feel the love and the care of this government. For you, for your families, we’re looking to build out and make sure that the family is taken care of, that your family is taken care of.” Minister Walrond announced.