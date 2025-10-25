Government focuses on home ownership over the next five years – Minister Croal

Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, has reaffirmed the government’s ongoing commitment to transforming land allocations into tangible home ownership opportunities for Guyanese families.

During a site visit to Palmyra Village, Region Six on Friday, Minister Croal assessed the progress of the government’s flagship housing construction initiative in the area, where two hundred modern three-bedroom homes are being constructed.

A view of the new Palmyra housing development

The cost is 13.5 million, which is inclusive of both land and home.

Of that total, twenty homes are completed, while eighty are nearing completion.

By December, 100 homes will be ready for occupancy, giving dozens of families the opportunity to celebrate the Christmas holidays in a new home of their own.

Minister of Housing, Collin Croal

“This is where we want to push persons in the direction to be able to have their home very quickly. They don’t have to go through the hassle,” the minister said.

He further added, “with the new expression of interest that is out, you will see new designs coming, because this is our design. As I said in previous interviews, persons can now bring their own designs, satisfying the square footage. We want them to be innovative and that’s why we’ve gone for modular houses.”

Minister Croal underscored the government’s shift from simply allocating house lots to ensuring that affordable, move-in-ready homes are available to citizens, noting that the initiative aligns with President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s vision of delivering 40,000 house lots in this second term.

The project at Palmyra is part of a wider housing expansion drive taking place across Regions Five and Six, aimed at stimulating local economic activity, creating jobs, and improving living standards for residents.

Importantly, Minister Croal explained that this project will be replicated in other regions across the country.

The Ministry continues to collaborate with private contractors and regional officials to fast-track infrastructure works such as roads, water, and electricity to support these new housing developments.

Minister Croal explained that the local banks have and still continues to respond positively to the works being undertaken by the housing ministry, by reducing the mortgage loan rate, this he said, allows people to do more.

Additionally, utility poles and lines are positioned in the new housing area to facilitate light and water.

Over the last five years, government has built in excess of 4,000 homes across the country.