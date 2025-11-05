Government implemented 80 per cent of the AG’s recommendations in 2023 report

– continues to strengthen systems to promote transparency

The Government of Guyana has noted that some sections of the media are attempting to sensationalise selected parts of the Auditor General’s report that was released on Monday, November 3, 2025.

We would like to point out that the PPP/C government reintroduced auditor general reports from 1993 and has consistently worked with the Auditor General to ensure that these reports are completed and presented to the National Assembly on or before the statutory deadline. Prior to the PPP/C assuming office in 1992, the PNC had failed to present the auditor general reports for 10 years, from 1982 to 1992, denying citizens the opportunity to know how their tax dollars were spent.

Recognising that the Auditor General’s report is a vital instrument of transparency, accountability, and public trust, successive PPP/C governments have consistently provided the Auditor General and his staff with all the support necessary to fulfill their statutory mandate.

In this regard, the Accounting Officers have not only responded to queries from the Auditor General but have also taken concrete steps to improve accountability and transparency by implementing the recommendations in his report. Between 2022 and 2024, the implementation rate of recommendations has been the highest in over a decade. In the 2024 Auditor General Report, for example, the government has implemented (either fully or partially) more than 80 percent of the recommendations made in the previous year’s report.

We have also strengthened our system to prevent overpayments and have recovered these funds. Indeed, over the past three years, all contractor overpayments have been fully recovered —an unprecedented achievement. Because of the implementation of the recommendations in the Audit Report, the number and severity of breaches have also reduced markedly. More importantly, these efforts demonstrate this government’s commitment to transparency and accountability in public financial management, as well as to the rule of law.

Another notable achievement, which was reported by the Auditor in his 2024 report but conveniently ignored by some media houses, is that the total number of audit opinions issued during the period September 2024 to August 2025 amounted to 254, which is unprecedented, and covered various agencies, including Public Enterprises, Statutory Bodies, Trade Unions, Foreign Funded Projects, Municipalities, Neighbourhood Democratic Councils, and Constitutional Agencies.

Responsible reporting will provide context when referencing the findings of the Auditor General’s Report. Any objective assessment would therefore acknowledge the substantial progress that has been made. Instead, we have seen selective reporting by some sections of the media intended to create mischief.