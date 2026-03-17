Government investment in waste management will improve proper disposal in Region Two

The government’s investment in waste management is set to improve collection and disposal services for communities across Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Last Thursday, the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development delivered 10 garbage compactor trucks to the region.

Speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Tuesday, Regional Chairman Devin Mohan said the new fleet will address longstanding inefficiencies in garbage disposal.

He noted that collection schedules are currently being finalised to ensure the new equipment provides maximum coverage for residents in approximately 18 communities across the Essequibo Coast.

From right to left: Devin Mohan, Chairman of the Region 2 Regional Democratic Council, and Humace Oodit, elected Vice-Chair

The chairman acknowledged that waste buildup has been a challenge, particularly in high-traffic areas such as markets, where large volumes of garbage are generated on peak days.

“When you have market days, for example, in Charity, a lot of waste is generated, and this is where improved systems will make a difference,” Mohan said.

Addressing concerns about longevity, the RDC chairman highlighted that maintenance plans are being developed to ensure the trucks’ sustainability.

Some of the ten trucks that were delivered

“Maintenance is a key area, and plans will be developed to ensure these trucks are properly maintained,” he added.

He also expressed strong support for the government’s intervention, describing it as a meaningful step toward regional development.

“I’m extremely happy about the addition of these trucks… it is a tangible piece of development and transformation for our region,” he said.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has committed to ensuring that every NDC and municipality is equipped with at least one garbage compactor truck. The delivery of the trucks signals the government’s first step in fulfilling this commitment.

With approximately 70 NDCs across Guyana, the government is working to ensure that by mid-2026, each NDC will be equipped with the tools needed to carry out efficient waste management operations.

Already, Rosignol in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and the communities of Mabaruma and Port Kaituma in Region One (Barima-Waini) received their trucks.