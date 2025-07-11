Government launches Commercial and Deeds Registries Authority office in Mahdia

Residents from Region Eight no longer have to travel long hours to Georgetown or the Essequibo Coast to access essential government services, following the launch of a Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority (DCRA) office in Mahdia.

In a simple ceremony with residents at Campbelltown Benab, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall S.C. said that staff for the office will be hired locally, ensuring the community benefits directly.

The office will be located at the Regional Administration Office building in Mahdia, where services will be accessible within two weeks.

Residents at the launch of the Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority office in Mahdia, Region Eight

The deeds registry is responsible for land titles, filing powers of attorney and deed poll for name changes, among other related transactions.

The commercial registry handles the registration of businesses, companies, mortgages, and the incorporation of companies, among other matters.

The new facility marks the fulfilment of a promise made by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to establish Deeds and Commercial Registry offices in all outlying regions, ensuring the services they provide are easily accessible.

Senior Councillor of Princeville, Lorrmel Williams, was visibly excited about having the services close to home.

Scene from the outreach in Region Eight

The establishment of the office will allow residents to save both time and money. Some residents have had to pay $24,000 for transportation from Mahdia to Georgetown.

“I feel happy about this because I have a small grocery business that I registered this morning…It has saved us a lot of money because going out from here [Mahdia] is $12,000, and then you pay for food. It was very expensive. We are very grateful for this,” Williams told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Mayor of Mahdia, Eslyn Romascindo-Hussain, welcomed the outreach and said it will bridge the gap between the hinterland and the coast. She also urged area residents to utilise the services and resources that are now available.

Rosanna George from Micobie was pleased with how quickly she was able to register her business without having to travel to Georgetown.

“I came here to register my little snackette, Rosanna Bakery and Snackette. It was very good, “ she noted.

(From left) Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall S.C., Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, Mayor of Mahdia, Eslyn Romascindo-Hussain, and Regional Executive Officer, Peter Ramotar

Minister Nandlall stated that the government’s objective is to make these essential services accessible to all Guyanese citizens irrespective of their location, emphasising that the quality of the services must remain the same.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing equitable access to resources, opportunities and programmes regardless of political affiliations and ethnic backgrounds.

“So, when you hear that the government or the country is transforming, it is not idle talk. You are witnessing the transformation in Mahdia. You never had this service. Now you are getting this service right here in your community,” Minister Nandlall said.

The DCRA offices have been established at Mabaruma and Port Kaituma in Region One, Suddie in Region Two, Bartica in Region Seven, and Lethem in Region Nine.

A similar office will be established in Linden, Region Ten, by the end of July to ensure accessibility of these services.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai highlighted the long journey that hinterland residents have to endure before being able to access these services.

The much-needed office, she noted, will bring greater relief to many business owners.

The minister was joined by the Chief Executive Officer of Guyana Water Incorporated Shaik Baksh, Registrar of the Deeds Registry Azeena Baksh, Regional Executive Officer Peter Ramotar, and other representatives from ministries.