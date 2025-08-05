Government opens youth centre, sewing hub in Region Five

Region Five welcomed its first youth-friendly centre and sewing hub in Bush Lot Village on Monday.

It marks a milestone accomplishment of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

This facility is an initiative of the Ministry’s Family Enhancement Services Section (FESS). It will provide a safe space and a supportive environment that helps young people unwind, creatively express themselves while accessing mentorship and counselling.

Minister Persaud at the youth centre and sewing hub in Bushlot, Region Five

A section of the facility features a sewing Hub, which is also open to offer opportunities for both males and females within the community to develop their sewing skills.

Sewing will provide an avenue for them to be self-reliant and economically empowered since this is a skill that is always in high demand.

Additionally, the Ministry also launched the Golden Generation Hub, a dedicated space for elderly persons to come together and socialise.

This space will also see the elderly participating in wellness activities and engaging in technology classes, helping them stay connected and confident in the current technological era.

Similar centres were opened within the past year in Westminster Village, Region Three, and Victoria, East Coast of Demerara.

These centres were commissioned to combat isolation. It preserves the physical and mental well-being of senior citizens.

The opening of this centre forms part of the government’s mandate of creating spaces for elderly citizens while also providing opportunities for youth to thrive, harnessing their skills and talents.