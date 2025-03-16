Government projects improving life in St Cuthbert’s Mission – PM Phillips

The government’s implementation of key initiatives is enhancing the quality of life in Amerindian communities, including St Cuthbert’s Mission.

The Community of St Cuthbert’s Mission, also known as Pakuri Village, celebrated its 136th anniversary on Saturday, March 15.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai with residents of St Cuthbert’s mission

To commemorate this milestone, locals showcased St. Cuthbert’s rich cultural heritage in several activities.

St Cuthbert’s Mission is the most renowned Amerindian community in Region Four and has made significant contributions to enhance the cultural landscape of Guyana.

Joining the celebrations was Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips. In his feature address, he underlined key projects that the government has implemented.

“Through the Hinterland Electrification Project, we are providing affordable, reliable and sustainable energy to Amerindian and hinterland households. Access to electricity means children can study at night, businesses can flourish, and communities can grow,’’ Prime Minister Phillips stated.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips (L) AND Minister Pauline Sukhai (third L) in front of the St Cuthbert’s Mission ICT hub

He also emphasised the efforts that have been made to bridge the digital divide through the deployment of VSAT equipment that delivers internet connectivity to over 200 remote communities, including St Cuthbert’s Mission.

ICT hubs have been established across the country in Amerindian communities, and the prime minister reminded those in attendance of the ongoing digital training programmes which are equipping residents with essential skills to access new opportunities in today’s technology-driven world.

“In today’s world, technology is not a luxury, it is a necessity. We are committed to ensuring no community is left behind,” the prime minister pointed out.

Speaking of the deep-rooted heritage of St Cuthbert’s mission and its invaluable role in shaping Guyana’s national identity, Prime Minister Phillips said, “today we celebrate not just the passage of time, but the rich history, cultural legacy, and resilience of this community. St Cuthbert’s Mission exemplifies the strength and identity of our Amerindian people, whose contributions to Guyana’s development and cultural landscape are immeasurable.”

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips with two young residents of St Cuthbert’s Mission

The prime minister reaffirmed his government’s “One Guyana” vision of inclusivity and equal opportunities for all communities. He said that because this vision is central to the country’s growth, the preservation of Amerindian heritage strengthens the foundation of national unity.

“Our Amerindian communities play a vital role in this vision. Guyana’s strength lies in the vibrant diversity that defines us. By recognising and celebrating Amerindian heritage, its customs, traditions and languages, we fortify the unity that binds us as one nation,” the prime minister said.

In attendance for the celebration was the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, who also delivered remarks.

